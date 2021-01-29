2nd batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey
The second shipment of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech arrived early Friday in Turkey, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
A Turkish Airlines (THY) plane that departed from Beijing landed at Istanbul Airport at 6:10 a.m. local time (3:10 a.m. GMT) carrying 3.5 million doses of the vaccine.
A total of 10 million doses of the vaccine were imported in the second batch.
The first batch of vaccines consisted of 3 million doses.
Turkey has signed a deal with Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech to buy 50 million doses to vaccinate 25 million people.
Mass vaccinations in Turkey began on Jan. 14.
Latest
Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss beginning of operation of Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center
Results of assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh region to be provided for filing relevant claims – Azerbaijani deputy minister