Turkish president, German chancellor discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a videoconference with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel over bilateral ties and regional matters, Turkey's presidential office announced Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Turkish leader wished that the general election process in Germany may yield "auspicious" results, the presidency said in a written statement.

"Erdogan voiced his belief that Turkey-Germany relations would improve on the basis of common sense and strategic perspective in the new period as well," it noted.

Erdogan also told Merkel that the impetus achieved between Ankara and the European Union should be maintained, according to the statement.

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, he stressed that it was necessary to discuss ways to maintain support for this country through NATO's means and capabilities.

Additionally, Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to support the Government of National Unity in Libya for its stability and his country stood ready to cooperate with Germany within this framework.