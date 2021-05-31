Turkey reports 6,933 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,933 as the daily patients increase by 582 in the past 24 hours, and 134 more people have died, taking the death toll to 47,405, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.
Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,242,911 according to the infographic.
Some 10,763 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,105,042.
The ministry said 218,957 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 53,919,848.
