Azerbaijan's 1H2021 import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks

Turkey 15 July 2021 16:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks
Iran sees solar increase power productions
Iran sees solar increase power productions
Iranian official talks possibility of reaching an agreement on JCPOA
Iranian official talks possibility of reaching an agreement on JCPOA
Iranian president emphasizes importance of JCPOA negotiations
Iranian president emphasizes importance of JCPOA negotiations
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia sees increase in remittances from abroad Finance 16:50
Liquids production remain flat in Kazakhstan, says OPEC Oil&Gas 16:48
Azerbaijani liquids production rise in May - OPEC Oil&Gas 16:42
Turkey announces completion date for construction of wind power plant in Istanbul Oil&Gas 16:41
UN Regional Center supports Central Asia's efforts to strengthen regional peace and security – UNRCCA Uzbekistan 16:33
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks Turkey 16:23
Turkey shares details on second nuclear power plant's construction on Black Sea coast (Exclusive) Turkey 16:10
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts 2nd Meeting of Organizing Committee of VIII Global Baku Forum (FOTO) Society 16:05
Tech employees earned $2.2b in secondary deals in H1 2021 Israel 16:03
Have look at 30 years of independence of Tajikistan: Political achievements and prospects of state development Tajikistan 16:03
Turkish Assia to launch furniture company in Georgia Business 16:03
Delta strain detected in Azerbaijan also found in numerous countries - Health Ministry Society 16:01
Silk Way West Airlines expands its coverage in India Society 16:01
ADB approves USD 35 mln project to reduce landslide risk in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16:00
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 industrial production slightly down Economy 15:56
State Statistics Committee discloses share of industry in Azerbaijan's GDP Business 15:49
Turkey sees increase in exports of leather goods to Uzbekistan Turkey 15:47
Volume of Azerbaijan's cargo transportation by road in 1H2021 revealed Transport 15:45
Following Turkmenistan's initiative meeting held between FMs of Central Asian states Turkmenistan 15:45
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil sees decrease in 1H2021 oil transportation volumes Oil&Gas 15:44
Line of Financing agreement signed between ICD and Banque Nationale pour le Développement Economique Arab World 15:44
Azerbaijan’s export of oil and gas products Oil&Gas 15:33
Proposals to strengthen carbon pricing to hopefully incentivize industrial decarbonization - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 15:33
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via sea Transport 15:33
Russia hopes to solve issue on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines with EU — Kremlin Russia 15:28
Azerbaijan discloses 5M2021 cargo traffic on local section of TRACECA Transport 15:16
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary participating in project on transportation of goods from Turkey to Europe Transport 15:08
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone talks Politics 15:00
Azerbaijan to attract hundreds of investors - MUSIAD Business 14:57
Georgia sees increase in subsistence minimum Business 14:52
Azerbaijani AzerGold company’s subsidiary, INFINITECH LLC sign contract Business 14:51
New farm equipped with modern technologies to open in Georgian Kakheti Business 14:49
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy new generators Tenders 14:35
Elon Musk congratulates Isro for successfully conducting 3rd test on Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan Mission Other News 14:33
Azerbaijani president signs decree on measures to develop production and processing industry in agricultural sector Politics 14:32
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 15 Georgia 14:32
India, Russia to hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue ahead of summit meeting Arab World 14:31
India to highlight Chabahar port's importance at Central-South Asia conference in Uzbekistan Other News 14:30
India administers over 39 cr COVID-19 vaccination doses so far Other News 14:29
Azerbaijan always stood by Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 14:24
Health insurer UnitedHealth profit slumps 36% as medical costs normalize US 14:22
Azerbaijan working out methods of improving online ad & marketing performance ICT 14:13
Fees on voluntary types of insurance in Azerbaijan increase Finance 14:11
Kazakhstan increases agriculture output in 1H2021 Business 13:58
Anglo Asian Mining announces terms for launching production at Azerbaijan's Zafar field Business 13:53
Value of Azerbaijan's import of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021 Turkey 13:14
Anchor investors pour US$20b into Indian food delivery start-up Zomato Other News 13:07
Kazakhstan's Air Astana opens tender for roads reconstruction Tenders 12:59
Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women SSC officers Other News 12:53
1 in 4 Himachal adults fully vaccinated, against India’s 1 in 18 — here’s how hill state did it Other News 12:50
UAE: Indian man wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle Other News 12:48
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Malta Turkey 12:48
Armenia must take lessons from past - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 12:42
Russia fighters intercept US strategic bombers over Bering Sea Russia 12:36
Georgia's 1H2021 import value of steel from Turkey grows Turkey 12:34
Saudi Arabia delivers vital COVID-19 aid to Tunisia Arab World 12:32
Israeli startups raised $11.9b in H1 2021 Israel 12:29
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Finance 12:27
Amazon urges end to New York lawsuit over COVID-19 standards at warehouses US 12:26
ASOS sees sales growth slow on COVID-19 uncertainty Europe 12:22
Volume of 5M2021 cargo shipment through Turkish Kocaeli port revealed Turkey 12:22
Value of Turkish steel export to Georgia grows in 1H2021 Turkey 12:15
Trial over members of Armenian armed group at Baku court postponed (PHOTO) Politics 12:02
SoftBank Vision Fund invests $1.7 bln in S.Korean travel firm Yanolja Other News 11:50
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish president on fifth anniversary of coup attempt in Turkey Politics 11:48
Turkey discloses 5M2021 volume of cargo shipment through Istanbul port Turkey 11:47
France's 1H2021 import of Turkish steel notably up in value Turkey 11:43
Kazakhstan reports decrease in cargo transport via internal waters Transport 11:35
Construction of highway connecting Azerbaijan's several liberated districts continues (PHOTO) Society 11:32
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for power stations repair Tenders 11:08
Azerbaijan's state budget posts surplus in 1H2021 Finance 10:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 15 Finance 10:42
Indian envoy hosts US Homeland Security Secretary Other News 10:40
1,295 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:34
Azerbaijan's GDP increases YTD Finance 10:31
Kazakhstan's AIX, Nazarbayev University to promote listing of mining corporations on exchange Business 10:27
Afghanistan: Continuation of deadly war or revival of Greater Central Asia? Other News 10:18
Number of Turkish labor migrants to Uzbekistan surges in 1H2021 Turkey 10:18
Dubai regulator fines former Abraaj finance chief $1.7 million Arab World 10:16
Dollar rises to 74.11 rubles on Moscow exchange Russia 10:12
More Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine delivered to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:12
U.S. regulator sues Amazon, demands recall of hazardous products US 10:09
Contracts signed within Kazakhstan's trade-economic mission to Uzbekistan Business 10:04
Delta variant of coronavirus circulating in Georgia - NCDC Georgia 09:50
Iran sees solar increase power productions Politics 09:46
Israel in talks with pharma companies about COVID booster jab Israel 09:38
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Turkmenistan despite global pandemic Business 09:37
Sydney Airport rejects $17 bln buyout proposal amid deal frenzy Other News 09:31
Kazakhstan increases trade with Spain y-o-y Business 09:24
OSAGO insurance collections in Azerbaijani market grow YTD Finance 09:21
Three employees of Baku Higher Oil School become winners of “Yüksəliş” competition Society 09:15
Positions of Azerbaijani army near Shusha city come under fire Politics 08:47
Kazakhstan records its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:38
Oil falls nearly 1% as market eyes increased supplies Oil&Gas 08:30
Iran has active trade relations with Azerbaijan - customs official (Exclusive) Business 08:01
Export value of Georgia's domestic beer down Business 08:00
Fewer than 1,000 VIPs may attend Olympic opening ceremony in person World 07:43
Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over Iran 06:55
South Korea reports 1,600 new COVID cases, Other News 05:57
Brazil reports 1,556 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 04:54
All news