Turkey reports 21,372 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths

Turkey 19 August 2021 04:54 (UTC+04:00)
15,537 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Another 168 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.

According to the report, 295,206 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 19,944 new cases were registered.

