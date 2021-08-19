Turkey reports 21,372 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths
15,537 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Another 168 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.
According to the report, 295,206 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 19,944 new cases were registered.
Latest
Turkish president showed special interest in armored car produced by TUMOSAN at IDEF-2021 fair in Istanbul (PHOTO)