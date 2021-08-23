Azerbaijan's 7M2021 import of steel from Turkey rises - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.23

Trend:

Value of steel exports from Turkey to Azerbaijan has grown from January through July 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to over $56.1 million, which is by 0.5 percent more than in the first seven months of last year.

In July 2021, Turkey exported steel worth more than $7.9 million to Azerbaijan, up by 18.9 percent compared to July 2020.

Steel exports from Turkey to world markets has risen up to $10.9 billion from January through July 2021, which is by 56.8 percent more year on year.

In July this year, Turkey exported steel worth over $1.7 billion, up by 68.6 percent compared to July 2020.

The export of the product from the country reached $16.5 billion over the past 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).