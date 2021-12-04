Turkey's export product labeling changes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Turkey's export products will now use "Made in Türkiye" instead of "Made in Turkey" labeling, Trend reports citing the official gazette of the Turkish government - Resmi Gazete.

According to the information, in all activities and correspondence with states and international organizations, instead of the words "Turkey", "Turkei", "Turquie" will be used "Türkiye".

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in October 2021 amounted to $43 billion, said the message of the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

According to the ministry, the country’s exports increased by 20.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020 - up to nearly $20.8 billion, while imports - by 12.8 percent, equaling $22.2 billion.

From January through October this year, the foreign trade turnover amounted to $397.2 billion, of which over $181.6 billion accounted for exports (up by 33.9 percent on annual basis), and $215.5 billion - for imports (rise of 22.5 percent compared to 10M2020), the ministry said.

In 2020, Turkey's foreign trade turnover value was $388.8 billion. The exports decreased by 6.3 percent compared to 2019, settling at $169.4 billion. At the same time, Turkish imports grew by 4.3 percent compared to 2019, reaching $219.3 billion.