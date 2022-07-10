Erdogan exchanges Eid al-Adha greetings with leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with the leaders of 8 countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on July 9, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

President Erdogan held separate phone calls with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon, President Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

During the calls, President Erdogan and the leaders exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings.