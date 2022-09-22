Diplomacy is only way out of conflict in Ukraine - Cavushoglu

Diplomacy is the only way out of the situation in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"This is why we selected, ‘Avoiding Humanitarian Crises Through Mediation,' as the theme of our meeting today," he said in opening remarks. "That's what we try to do through our engagement with Ukraine and Russia."

Cavusoglu warned that the longer the war continues, the more difficult it is to reach a "just and mutually acceptable" solution.

He stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way out of the seven-month conflict.