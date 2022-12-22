Cavushoglu, Blinken discuss Türkiye-US ties, regional developments

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu discussed the latest developments in the Ukraine war, NATO enlargement and other bilateral issues in a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The two top diplomats discussed the implementation of the grain deal, Türkiye’s F-16 purchase and upcoming diplomatic visits, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.

The latest developments in Syria were also discussed by Cavushoglu and Blinken, as the Turkish minister highlighted Türkiye’s determination to continue to pursue its counterterrorism fight.