BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The number of people who died in the earthquake in Türkiye has exceeded 76, Trend reports.

Buildings have been destroyed by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake at least in four Turkish provinces.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.