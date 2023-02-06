New footage of fatal Türkiye quake (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. New footage of the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in Türkiye today has been spread, Trend reports.

The Adana region is depicted in еру footage. Several residential buildings have been completely destroyed.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.