Football players of Turkish Kahramanmarash team under rubble after earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. As a result of the strong earthquake that hit Türkiye, the building of the hotel where the players of the "Kahramanmaraşspor" football club were located collapsed, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to the source, the team members are under rubble. So far, only one member of the technical staff has been rescued; work continues to save the rest.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 912 people were killed and 5,385 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.