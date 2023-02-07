Türkiye using railcars to shelter victims of earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Following a devastating earthquake in Türkiye, railcars started being used for shelter to victims of the disaster, Trend reports via the DHA news agency.

In particular, 3,400 victims in Adana, Mersin, Osmaniye, Iskenderun, Diyarbekir, Elazig and Malatya, were provided with shelter in railcars.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,381 people were killed, 20,426 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.