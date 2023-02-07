Azerbaijani doctors depart to assist victims following earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A team of 34 Azerbaijani doctors have been dispatched to Türkiye, to assist the victims in the aftermath of the earthquake, Trend reports via the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that two more planes with 34 doctors and with all the necessary equipment departed for Turkish Adana this morning.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,419 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.