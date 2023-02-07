60,217 people involved in search, rescue operations in earthquake-affected region of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. 60,217 people are involved in search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye, director of a division of the Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Orhan Tatar said, Trend reports.

As he pointed out, the assistance should be coordinated.

"There were 425 aftershocks in a row. This is 5 or more points. Such tremors will continue for some time," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 4,544 people were killed, 26,721 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.