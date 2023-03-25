Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns U.S. Department of State report on human rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned 2022 Human Rights Report of the U.S. Department of State, Trend reports citing the statement of MFA.

"The 2022 Human Rights Report of the U.S. Department of State contains, as in previous years, erroneous information of unknown origin, unfounded allegations, and prejudiced comments regarding our country. We condemn and reject them in their entirety. Our fight against terrorist organizations, in particular PKK/PYD/YPG, FETO, DAESH and DHKP-C, to ensure the security of our country and region, continues decisively within the framework of international law and respect for human rights. Given this fact, we cannot accept the distorted portrayal of our legitimate efforts in the report," said the statement.

Ministry regret that the report mentions only some of the terrorist attacks carried out by the PKK in Türkiye and the human rights violations of inconcealable proportions committed by the organization in 2022.

"It is lamentable that while the human rights violations committed in Syria by the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces” are mentioned in the report’s Syria section, it is not specified that this structure is controlled by the PKK/PYD/YPG.

We draw the public’s attention to the fact that this report was prepared by a country that condones the activities of PKK/PYD/YPG and FETO terrorist organizations and even establishes “partnerships” with them, and thus question its legitimacy and credibility. We emphasize once again that this report, which is clearly shaped by political motives and is completely devoid of objectivity, cannot be taken seriously, and we invite the United States to focus on its own record on human rights.

Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to protect and enhance the rights of its citizens and the millions of people it hosts, without giving credit to these baseless and biased accusations," MFA said.