Egyptian FM to visit Türkiye tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry will tomorrow make an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

It is expected that the bilateral relations of the countries and the situation in the region will be discussed at the meetings that will take place during the visit.

The previous meeting of the FMs took place on February 27, after the earthquake in Türkiye, when Egypt sent humanitarian aid to Türkiye.

Relations between Egypt and Türkiye deteriorated after the ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Since August 2020, the process of normalizing relations between the countries has begun. On May 5-6 and September 7-8, 2021, political consultations were held in Cairo and Ankara under the chairmanship of the deputy FMs.