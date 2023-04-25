Türkiye to award local and foreign citizens for support during earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. As many as 55,000 local and foreign citizens who showed support during the earthquakes in Türkiye will be awarded medals, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the ceremony of awarding the "For Dedication" medal, Trend reports.

"We do not want anyone to experience what we have been through, but we do not forget that natural disasters are a reality of life. We were supported these days by 11,320 teams from 90 countries of the world and we felt the support of our brothers from different parts of the planet," Erdogan said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The death toll of the earthquake in Türkiye reached 50,783.