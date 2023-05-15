Organization of Turkic States issues statement on Turkish elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Organization of Turkic States issued a statement in connection with the elections in Türkiye, Trend reports.

Observers from the organization, led by its Deputy Secretary General, Ambassador Yerzhan Mukash, visited more than 100 polling centers in the elections held on May 14, 2023, where they observed the voting process.

OTG Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with international observers.

At the meeting, the parties shared their preliminary assessments of the elections.

According to the statement, the OTG international election observation mission confirms that voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections was open, transparent and competitive, which complies with the national legislation of Türkiye and accepted international standards.

On May 14, voting took place in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye.

Three candidates are participating in the presidential elections - incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and candidate Sinan Ohan from ATA Alliance.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Some 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

More than 191,000 ballot boxes were installed in the country and 60.6 million voters were registered. About 5 million of them voted for the first time.