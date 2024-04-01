Main winner of elections - democracy – Turkish President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Local elections in Türkiye became a manifestation of Turkish democracy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his speech at the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) following the results of local government elections, Trend reports.

"Regardless of the outcome, the winner of this election will be, above all, our democracy and the will of our people. The winners of the election marathon were not only the candidates, but also the whole of Türkiye - all 85 million citizens of the country, regardless of their political beliefs," he noted.

Erdogan expressed gratitude to the election organizers for carrying out a clear job, and also called on all voters who took part in the elections and expressed his gratitude to them for their participation and choice.

On March 31, local government elections were held in Türkiye. Voting lasted from 8:00 to 17:00 local time.