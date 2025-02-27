Türkiye counts on international community's help in preventing conflict in Gaza - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Türkiye is counting on the support of the international community, including Russia and China, to put pressure on Israel to prevent a resumption of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

He stressed that world powers, including the United States, European countries, as well as permanent members of the UN Security Council – Russia and China, must take the necessary measures to put pressure on Israel.

Fidan also expressed concern that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could resume fighting once all hostages are released.