One killed, six injured after car plowed into New York City pedestrians

27 November 2018 07:51 (UTC+04:00)

Police say a driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street lost control of his van and struck a crowd of pedestrians, killing one person and injuring six others, The associated Press reported.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Police say the injured pedestrians were hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

The exact circumstances are being investigated. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

