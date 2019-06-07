Armed man shot by officers after hours-long barricade in Los Angeles

7 June 2019 08:10 (UTC+04:00)

A fiery police standoff came to a bloody end Thursday evening as an armed suspect was shot by officers in San Gabriel in Los Angeles County, local media reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The California Highway Patrol shut down part of the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel late Thursday afternoon while law enforcement responded to the armed man barricaded inside a nearby home.

The situation started around 12:30 p.m. with a family disturbance, according to police.

When officers showed up on scene, gunfire was exchanged, but no injuries were reported. The man then barricaded himself inside, and continued to shoot out the windows toward officers.

Hours into the barricade, the suspect was reportedly set fires both within the home and on the porch of a neighboring house. He was also seen setting off fireworks in the yard.

It ended when the suspect emerged from the front door carrying a long gun and was quickly shot by officers.

The condition of the suspect was not officially disclosed, but he appeared motionless in a large pool of blood, according to media reports.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Huawei CFO extradition hearing to begin in January 2020
China 07:30
U.S. will not accept more Turkish F-35 pilots over Russia defenses
Turkey 06:04
Trump to declare new National Emergency to impose tariffs on Mexico
US 04:44
Mexican president hopes for deal with U.S. on migration on Thursday
Other News 6 June 22:13
Trump to decide on $300 billion China tariffs after G20 meeting
US 6 June 21:17
U.S., Mexico to resume talks over tariffs, border as Trump seeks more progress
US 6 June 18:39
Latest
4 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight
Other News 08:37
Huawei CFO extradition hearing to begin in January 2020
China 07:30
Murat LeCompte: Feasibility studies underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical complex (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
UAE says 'sophisticated' tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor
Arab World 06:36
U.S. will not accept more Turkish F-35 pilots over Russia defenses
Turkey 06:04
Oil prices extend gains, move further away from five-month lows
Oil&Gas 05:35
Trump to declare new National Emergency to impose tariffs on Mexico
US 04:44
Mexico foreign minister says national guard to deploy to southern border
Other News 04:16
Eastern Libyan forces attack Tripoli airport for second night
Arab World 03:17