Armed man shot by officers after hours-long barricade in Los Angeles

A fiery police standoff came to a bloody end Thursday evening as an armed suspect was shot by officers in San Gabriel in Los Angeles County, local media reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The California Highway Patrol shut down part of the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel late Thursday afternoon while law enforcement responded to the armed man barricaded inside a nearby home.

The situation started around 12:30 p.m. with a family disturbance, according to police.

When officers showed up on scene, gunfire was exchanged, but no injuries were reported. The man then barricaded himself inside, and continued to shoot out the windows toward officers.

Hours into the barricade, the suspect was reportedly set fires both within the home and on the porch of a neighboring house. He was also seen setting off fireworks in the yard.

It ended when the suspect emerged from the front door carrying a long gun and was quickly shot by officers.

The condition of the suspect was not officially disclosed, but he appeared motionless in a large pool of blood, according to media reports.

