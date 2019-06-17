Trump thanks Netanyahu for naming new settlement in Golan Heights after him

US President Donald Trump thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in response to Israel inaugurating a new town in the Golan Heights and naming it "Trump Heights", Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Israel held a special cabinet meeting on the seized sliver of Syrian land to honour Trump’s announcement in May that the United States recognized Israeli sovereignty over it.

Earlier on Sunday, during the inauguration of the site, Netanyahu said Israel would continue to develop the Golan Heights for the benefit of Jewish and non-Jewish people. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the sign unveiling ceremony.

