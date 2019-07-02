Family of four among 10 killed in small plane crash in Texas

A family of four was among the 10 people killed after a small plane crashed Sunday near Dallas, U.S. state of Texas, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A high school in the Dallas area sent a letter to families Monday, saying two students, their mother and stepfather were among those killed, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The school identified the students as Alice and Dylan Maritato. The mother and stepfather were Ornella and Brian Ellard. The school said the son was expected to graduate next year and the daughter was a member of the class of 2022.

Two crew members and eight passengers were on board the twin-engine plane that was destroyed by flames after it crashed Sunday morning at Addison Airport, about 25 km north of downtown Dallas, said Bruce Landsberg, vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane had just left the runway when it veered left and dropped its left wing before crashing into a hangar. The plane was headed to St. Petersburg, Florida, the report said.

No one was in the hangar at the time of the crash. A Falcon jet and a helicopter that were inside the hangar were damaged, according to the report.

