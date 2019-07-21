Pompeo to meet with Mexico's foreign minister to discuss immigration, trade

21 July 2019 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Sunday to discuss migration and trade, amid heightened bilateral tension ahead of a deadline on a deal that removed tariff threats on Mexican exports, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Under the June agreement with the United States, Mexico averted punitive tariffs on U.S.-bound Mexican shipments threatened by President Donald Trump by promising to stem the flow of illegal migrants from Central America by July 22.

The 10:30 A.M. meeting in Mexico City between Pompeo and Ebrard comes a day before the end of the 45-day period expires and as U.S lawmakers wrangle over a regional trade deal meant replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

If the United States deems that Mexico has not done enough to thwart migrants, the two countries are due to begin talks over changing rules to make most asylum seekers apply for refuge in Mexico, not the United States.

Mexico has long resisted U.S. pressure to accept the so-called “safe third country” status.

The Mexican ambassador to Washington, Martha Barcena, on Thursday said “we have said once and again that we are not ready to sign” any such safe third country agreement.

Ebrard said on Friday that Mexico has followed through on its commitment to the United States to reduce migration from Central America, after the number of apprehensions of migrants on the southern U.S. border dropped by roughly a third to about 100,000 in June. Mexico has deployed some 21,000 militarized National Guard police to stem the flow.

But ultimately it will be Trump’s administration that decides if Mexico’s efforts are deemed sufficient.

Trump has made immigration a cornerstone of his presidency and pledged to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico in his 2016 run for office. He has since fought with Congress and in the courts for funding to pay for it.

His administration announced sweeping new asylum rules on Monday that bar almost all immigrants from applying for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border by requiring them to first pursue safe haven in a third country through which they had traveled on the way to the United States.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge
Other News 20 July 10:21
Saudi king approves hosting U.S. troops to enhance regional security
Arab World 20 July 06:11
Fed's Bullard sees cryptocurrencies shifting U.S. financial system
US 20 July 04:49
Pompeo says Iran needs to 'come to the table' for talks as tensions rise
US 20 July 00:01
Azerbaijani defense minister meets US ambassador, new military attaché (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 17:03
US pastor: Azerbaijan promoting multiculturalism values ​​in world (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 12:08
Latest
Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 13:54
Azerbaijani athlete joins tennis competitions in XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 13:15
Azerbaijani wrestlers distinguish themselves on very first day of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (UPDATED)
Society 13:05
Azad Rahimov: 6,750 tickets sold out at opening ceremony of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 12:54
President of EOC: Azerbaijan has huge experience in holding international competitions
Society 12:44
Minister: Azerbaijan is fully ready for holding XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (PHOTO)
Society 12:30
Eight injured, 1,000 firefighters mobilized as fires rage in central Portugal
Europe 11:59
XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival kicked off in Baku today
Society 10:48
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:15