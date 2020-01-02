Trump’s lawyer Giuliani says he’s willing to testify at pending Senate impeachment trial

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he is willing to testify or take the case at Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I'd give lectures, I'd give summations, or I'd do what I do best, I'd try the case. I'd love to try the case,” Giuliani told reporters at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort Tuesday.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and former mayor of New York City, said he would use his knowledge of racketeering law, which helped him to become the New York City mayor in the 1980s.

“I don't know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I kind of invented anyway. It have [sic] been 30 years ago, but let's see if I can still do it,” Trump’s lawyer offered.

Trump’s lawyer was asked to testify in front of House Democrats during the first impeachment inquiry but did not comply with Congressional subpoenas, arguing instead that Trump did nothing wrong regarding the latter's dealings with Ukraine.

