U.S. Senate to vote on coronavirus relief bill on Monday: McConnell
The U.S. Senate will vote on a massive economic relief bill on Monday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday, adding that negotiations were continuing with Democrats on the legislation, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“We’re working toward bringing this together. I think it’s safe to say we’re very close,” McConnell told reporters at a news conference.
