Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales

President Donald Trump’s administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, Trend reports citing Reuters.

For four decades, leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees have had the right to review, and block, weapons sales under an informal review process.

The White House, frustrated over delays in sales to Saudi Arabia in particular, is considering whether to end that process, although it has not made a final decision.

The administration’s discussions were first reported by Foreign Policy.

“There is a fear that has existed for quite a long time that the administration would end this,” one aide told Reuters.

Congressional aides said ending the review process was opposed by members of both parties in both the Republican-led Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.