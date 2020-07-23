U.S. Texas reports record high daily COVID-19 deaths

U.S. state of Texas on Wednesday reported 197 COVID-19 deaths, a record high since the pandemic started this spring, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday the COVID-19 death toll reached 4,348. The state also reported nearly 10,000 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 351,618.

Government figures also showed that over the last seven days, Texas has reported 916 COVID-19 deaths. The prior seven days recorded 619 deaths.

As Texas is turning into one of the epicenters of the pandemic in the United States, Houston, the largest city in Texas, became a hot spot. As of Wednesday, Houston reported nearly 40,000 cases and 400 deaths.