Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona

Republican President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed suit in Arizona on Saturday, alleging that Maricopa County incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day, according to a campaign statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"When a machine detects an overvote on a ballot, poll workers should inform in-person voters of the error and give them an opportunity to correct the issue. Instead, poll workers in Maricopa County pressed, and told voters to press, a green button to override the error. As a result, the machines disregarded the voter’s choices in the overvoted races. The campaign has collected declarations from voters who witnessed the problem and alleges that the problem occurred on a large scale in Maricopa County," the statement said.

The suit asks for the manual inspection of purportedly overvoted ballots that were cast in-person.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The vote counting is still underway, though the leading US media outlets project that the Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election. According to projections by CNN and NBC, he garnered 279 electoral votes (270 are required to win). Fox News projects that Biden garnered 290 votes. The difference is due to the fact that Fox News believes he has won in Arizona (11 electoral votes). Many other established media outlets, including CNN and NBC, suggest that the results of the voting in the state are less warranted, admitting though that Biden is ahead of Trump.