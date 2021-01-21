Trading platform IG to buy U.S. brokerage tastytrade for $1 billion

US 21 January 2021 12:01 (UTC+04:00)
Trading platform IG to buy U.S. brokerage tastytrade for $1 billion

London-listed trading platform IG said it plans to buy online brokerage tastytrade for $1 billion, as it ramps up its presence in the United States after a stellar year for the industry due to coronavirus-driven market volatility, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The deal consideration would be made through $300 million in cash and the issuance of 61 million IG shares, the company said on Thursday.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov
Trilateral Statement on Karabakh has no secret clauses - Russian FM
Trilateral Statement on Karabakh has no secret clauses - Russian FM
Armenian side didn't provide lists of prisoners of war immediately and completely - Lavrov
Armenian side didn't provide lists of prisoners of war immediately and completely - Lavrov
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkish companies to initially invest in textile sector in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economy 12:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.21 Finance 12:09
Gold and foreign exchange reserves increases in Uzbekistan in 2021 Finance 12:07
Iran discloses amount of investments made in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 12:07
Azerbaijan's 'Regional Development' Public Association launches new portal (VIDEO) Society 12:03
Trading platform IG to buy U.S. brokerage tastytrade for $1 billion US 12:01
Turkmenistan among top three countries in terms of potato imports from Russia Business 11:55
Representatives of Turkish companies arrive in Azerbaijan to support restoration of liberated lands (PHOTOS) Economy 11:55
Average downloads speed in Azerbaijan reduce ICT 11:53
Google and French publishers sign agreement over copyrights Europe 11:53
Visit agenda of Iranian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan revealed Politics 11:49
COVID-19 disrupts supplies of essential goods and food to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:45
Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases Georgia 11:41
Azerbaijan's territorial waters serve to increase country's maritime transport potential Transport 11:39
Azerbaijan starts preparation for 'Kharybulbul' festival, Days of Vagif's Poetry in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 11:29
Georgia increases imports of tea from Azerbaijan Business 11:28
Geostat reveals volume of gas imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan Economy 11:26
Details of Iran's tractor exports announced Business 11:22
Indo-Japan digital partnership: Co-creation, co-production and co-innovation is the future Other News 11:19
India produced COVID-19 vaccines reach Bhutan, Maldives; Sri Lanka, Afghanistan next in line Other News 11:18
Serbia may get Azerbaijani gas by 2023 Oil&Gas 11:17
The 'superpower' that led this woman to the top of Twitter's Asia-Pacific business Other News 11:17
Uzbekistan’s national bank to fund reconstruction of Termez int’l airport Finance 11:14
Kamala Harris' ancestral village rejoices with fervour as 'she scripts history' Other News 11:12
Ninety-Two countries post request for Made-in-India vaccines Other News 11:09
Iran issues several loans to manufacturing enterprises in Semnan province Finance 11:02
Turkmenistan, UNDP to launch new joint project Business 10:56
Trend TV prepares video report on water supply to Karabakh Politics 10:56
BP to see sharp fall in upstream capex Oil&Gas 10:48
Canada to implement drip irrigation project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:39
Kazakhstan sees multifold decrease in exports to Singapore Business 10:38
Brexit responsible for food supply problems in N.Ireland Europe 10:38
Global oil & gas capex to increase by 6% in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:37
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 23 Oil&Gas 10:32
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy pies via tender Tenders 10:20
Turkmenistan, IMF review country's economy sectors positively impacting GDP growth Finance 10:20
Construction of small solar power plant starts in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 10:19
Iranian currency rates for January 21 Finance 10:19
Azerbaijani FM starts visit to Turkmenistan Politics 10:19
Italy-based omnichannel content solutions provider extends co-op with Azerbaijani Topaz Economy 10:17
Azerbaijani Balakan ferry repaired and put into operation Transport 10:08
JOCAP reveals plans for Absheron gas field in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:08
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to rent vehicles Tenders 10:06
Absheron EPS progress: pipe laying in Oil Rocks vicinity kicks off – JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:06
Azerbaijan to get revenues also from third countries’ gas supplies via Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 09:51
Azerbaijan's CBA signs contract for purchase of banknote-calculating machines Finance 09:46
Iran urges US to return JCPOA Nuclear Program 09:42
Oil slips on surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks Oil&Gas 09:24
Population of Azerbaijan continues to grow Society 09:22
Kyrgyzstan plans to approve concept of creative economy Kyrgyzstan 08:57
EU leaders convene amid vaccine delays, virus variant fears Europe 08:36
California first U.S. state to surpass 3 million COVID-19 cases US 08:05
China sees rise in new COVID-19 cases despite curbs Other News 07:29
EBRD, Turkmenistan to implement new joint projects in 2021 Finance 07:01
Largest gas refinery in Middle East to be unveiled in SW Iran Business 06:37
UN chief welcomes U.S. re-engagement with WHO US 06:01
Biden reverses U.S. withdrawal from WHO US 05:35
Kazakhstan unveils 11M2020 trade value with Turkey Business 05:01
France's daily COVID-19 cases hit two-month high Europe 04:15
UK records highest daily coronavirus death toll Europe 03:29
Israel registers 9,089 new COVID-19 cases, 574,718 in total Israel 02:51
Portugal experiences worst day of COVID-19 pandemic Europe 02:12
Iran ready to build Herat-Mazar-i-Sharif railway: Roads min. Business 01:27
Tourism becomes key source of foreign-exchange earnings in Georgia Finance 01:27
Georgian domestic exports up 3.5% Georgia 01:26
Amazon sues EU antitrust regulators for letting Italian case go ahead Europe 01:04
Korean logistics company ULP invited to invest in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 00:25
Turkey reports over 6,400 new coronavirus cases Turkey 20 January 23:58
Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission approves election results Kyrgyzstan 20 January 23:26
UAE signs deal with U.S. to buy 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 drones Arab World 20 January 23:23
WHO chief congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their inauguration US 20 January 22:52
Qatar reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, 148,000 in total Arab World 20 January 22:09
Over 40 dead after migrant boat capsizes off Libya: UN agencies Other News 20 January 21:33
Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States US 20 January 21:04
Kazakhstan to develop strategies to ensure financial stability in banking sector Finance 20 January 21:02
Iran’s FM to visit Azerbaijan Politics 20 January 20:30
COVID-19 vaccinations in Turkey exceed 1 million in 1st week Turkey 20 January 19:52
CBI Governor says part of Iranian frozen assets released Business 20 January 19:50
Georgian Parliament calls Pension Agency Head for transparency Georgia 20 January 19:48
Kyrgyzstan receives COVID-19 diagnostic reagents from Russia Kyrgyzstan 20 January 19:42
Trump leaves Washington, skips incoming president Biden's inauguration US 20 January 19:33
Blast rocks building in downtown Madrid Europe 20 January 19:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Nadirkhanli village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20 January 18:45
Africa’s COVID-19 death toll tops 80,000, reports WHO Other News 20 January 18:19
French online newspaper publishes article about January 20 tragedy Politics 20 January 18:05
Memory of victims of January 20 tragedy honored in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city (VIDEO) Politics 20 January 17:24
Turkish Foreign Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs of January 20, 1990 tragedy in Baku Politics 20 January 17:21
Turkish Ministry of National Defense talks January 20, 1990 tragedy in Baku Politics 20 January 17:20
Azerbaijan confirms 897 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 20 January 17:05
Iran unveils amount of saved money by major mining companies Business 20 January 16:14
Anniversary of January 20 tragedy marked in Azerbaijan's Shusha Politics 20 January 16:11
Events of Jan.20, 1990 divided life of Baku citizens into "before" and "after" Politics 20 January 15:44
Kazakhstan bans import of Azerbaijani tomatoes Economy 20 January 15:30
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 20 January 15:27
Azerbaijani troops hold several events in connection with January 20 tragedy (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 20 January 15:27
Georgia increases wine exports to Azerbaijan Business 20 January 15:25
Azerbaijan becomes Georgia's second export partner Finance 20 January 15:23
Kazakhstan reports decrease in mutual trade volume with Vietnam Business 20 January 15:11
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 20 January 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 20 Society 20 January 15:00
All news