US crosses new COVID-19 milestone

America surpassed another deadly coronavirus milestone, Trend reports citing ABCnews.

The country has recorded 500,071 deaths related to COVID-19, according to data from John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus-related deaths, and is the location for 20.3% of the world's 2.47 million deaths related to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Brazil, with nearly 246,500 fatalities, has the second-highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the world, the data showed.

By comparison, there were 498,332 combined Union and Confederate deaths recorded in the Civil War, according to the U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 675,000 Americans died from the 1918 flu epidemic.