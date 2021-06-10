U.S. CDC eases travel restriction for dozens of countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised travel recommendations for dozens of countries to a lower risk tier, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The CDC lowered over 60 countries from "COVID-19 very high" Level 4 tier to "COVID-19 high" Level 3 tier on its updated travel recommendations list, including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France and Germany.

The CDC calls for travelers to be fully vaccinated before traveling to destinations with COVID-19 infections.

The changes came as vaccination rates across the United States continue to increase. About 51.8 percent of the U.S. population had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 42.5 percent were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to CDC data.