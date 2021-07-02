Blinken discusses Afghan peace with Uzbek, Tajik counterparts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday discussed peace and cooperation in Afghanistan with his Uzbek and Tajik counterparts during separate bilateral meetings in Washington, Trend reports citing ANI.

"The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister (Abdulaziz Kamilov) for Uzbekistan's continued support for a just and durable peace settlement in Afghanistan. He also welcomed Uzbekistan's focus on regional connectivity, including closer political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan in ways that would support prosperity and growth across Central and South Asia," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

In a separate meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Muhriddin, Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the strength and importance of the US-Tajikistan bilateral ties and expressed his appreciation for Muhriddin's continued leadership on regional security issues.

Blinken and the Tajik Foreign Minister agreed that a just and durable settlement in Afghanistan would advance regional economic growth and integration, the State Department said.

"The Secretary expressed a desire for further bilateral collaboration on promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as economic development, and affirmed the U.S. commitment to Tajikistan's security, stability, and territorial integrity," the statement added.