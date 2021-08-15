Biden says US will deploy total of 5,000 troops in Afghanistan

The United States will deploy a total of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan to ensure the safe evacuation of diplomats from the country, President of the United States Joe Biden said in a statemet released on Saturday by the White House press service, Trend reports citing TASS.

"First, based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel, and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance," the statement said.

"We have conveyed to the Taliban representatives in Doha, via our Combatant Commander, that any action on their part on the ground in Afghanistan, that puts U.S. personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong U.S. military response," Biden said.

He added, "I have placed Ambassador Tracey Jacobson in charge of a whole-of-government effort to process, transport, and relocate Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other Afghan allies. Our hearts go out to the brave Afghan men and women who are now at risk. We are working to evacuate thousands of those who helped our cause and their families.".