1 student injured after high school shooting in U.S. N. Carolina

One student was injured after a shooting in a high school in southeastern U.S. state of North Carolina on Wednesday, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School in the city of Winston-Salem, local police tweeted.

The injured student was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and all other students are safe, Forsyth County spokesperson Christina Howell told CNN.

The authorities are "actively seeking the suspect," the spokesperson said.

"We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available," the city police said on Twitter.

The school went into lockdown after the shooting, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. Students have been transported out of school and reunited with their parents after the shooting, according to local media reports.