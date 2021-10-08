Over 120,000 U.S. children lose a parent or caregiver amid COVID-19: study

US 8 October 2021 05:31 (UTC+04:00)
Over 120,000 U.S. children lose a parent or caregiver amid COVID-19: study

More than 120,000 children in the United States lost a primary caregiver - a parent or grandparent responsible for providing housing, basic needs and care - due to COVID-19-associated death, showed a study published in the medical journal Pediatrics, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In addition to the 120,630 children who were estimated to have lost a primary caregiver, 22,007 lost a secondary caregiver, or a grandparent providing housing but not most basic needs between April 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, according to the study.

"Children facing orphanhood as a result of COVID is a hidden, global pandemic that has sadly not spared the United States," said Susan Hillis, researcher of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and lead author of the study.

"All of us - especially our children - will feel the serious immediate and long-term impact of this problem for generations to come. Addressing the loss that these children have experienced - and continue to experience - must be one of our top priorities, and it must be woven into all aspects of our emergency response, both now and in the post-pandemic future," Hillis said.

The study was a collaboration between the CDC, Imperial College London, Harvard University, Oxford University, and the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

"The magnitude of young people affected is a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of the past 18 months," said Alexandra Blenkinsop, co-lead researcher of the Imperial College London. "These findings really highlight those children who have been left most vulnerable by the pandemic, and where additional resources should be directed."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
SOCAR announces timeframe for Karabagh field launch
SOCAR announces timeframe for Karabagh field launch
Azerbaijan’s Umid field to increase output volume twofold
Azerbaijan’s Umid field to increase output volume twofold
Number of Azerbaijan’s discovered oil and gas fields exceeds 80
Number of Azerbaijan’s discovered oil and gas fields exceeds 80
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Over 120,000 U.S. children lose a parent or caregiver amid COVID-19: study US 05:31
About 11 billion doses needed for vaccinating 70% of population in every country — WHO Other News 04:44
U.S. initial jobless claims drop for first time in a month US 04:08
Morocco's king approves lineup of new cabinet Arab World 03:31
Biden calls on more U.S. businesses to require COVID-19 vaccinations US 02:57
At least 30 injured in trains collision in Tunisia Arab World 02:18
UN chief urges all stakeholders to help WHO's global vaccination strategy succeed Other News 01:39
US submarine hits underwater object in Indo-Pacific region US 01:02
Russia to start producing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 Russia 00:34
Chronicles of Victory: October 8, 2020 Politics 00:01
SOCAR announces timeframe for Karabagh field launch Oil&Gas 7 October 23:54
Azerbaijan’s Umid field to increase output volume twofold Oil&Gas 7 October 23:42
Number of Azerbaijan’s discovered oil and gas fields exceeds 80 Oil&Gas 7 October 23:30
State budget of Kyrgyzstan received over 145 mln for 9 months of 2021 Kyrgyzstan 7 October 23:20
SOCAR reveals oil & gas output volume since start of industrial production Oil&Gas 7 October 23:18
Erdogan vows to resolve economic difficulties of Turkey Turkey 7 October 23:01
Iranian firms ready to build two power plants in Lebanon Business 7 October 22:54
Ankara to host political consultations between Turkey and Iran Turkey 7 October 22:49
UK records another 40,701 coronavirus cases Europe 7 October 22:19
LUKOIL to purchase Petronas’ share in Shah Deniz Economy 7 October 21:46
Balkan Stream is of tremendous importance to energy security — Vucic Europe 7 October 21:43
Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clearance for children 5-11 US 7 October 21:14
Azerbaijan creates several medical centers in Baku following reforms in healthcare system Society 7 October 20:56
Azerbaijani FM receives credentials of newly-appointed ambassador of Romania (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 20:18
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation begins official visit to Slovakia (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 19:57
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas opens tender for reconstruction of cathodic protection system Tenders 7 October 19:42
Azercosmos extends tender to buy network hardware Tenders 7 October 19:39
EBRD supports creation of online resources to assist SMEs in Georgia Georgia 7 October 19:39
Russia understands need to ensure geopolitical stability in S. Caucasus - MFA Politics 7 October 19:14
Trade between Kazakhstan and Spain surges Kazakhstan 7 October 18:47
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 7 October 18:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,013 more COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries Society 7 October 18:43
Azerbaijan plans to introduce new e-prescription system amid COVID-19 Society 7 October 18:42
USAID supports dev’t of Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat stock exchange Turkmenistan 7 October 18:37
Azerbaijani doctor recommends COVID-19 booster dose for people at risk Society 7 October 18:35
Russia's Red Wings Airlines plans to launch flights to Baku Transport 7 October 17:57
Azerbaijan reveals number of its citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 over 9M2021 Society 7 October 17:56
Monitoring for revealing cattle diseases continues in Azerbaijan Society 7 October 17:44
Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1% amid rising inflation Israel 7 October 17:38
Serbia produced 1.5 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine Russia 7 October 17:35
United Airlines plans over 3,500 domestic flights to tap holiday demand US 7 October 17:33
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of Baku Zoological Park after reconstruction (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 17:29
New fish-breeding clusters to appear in Uzbekistan's Syrdarya region Business 7 October 17:20
SOCAR sees decrease in prime cost of oil and gas production Oil&Gas 7 October 17:17
How shops can reduce losses from theft and mistakes of cashiers? (PHOTO) Society 7 October 17:15
KAMAZ to supply thousands of trucks to Azerbaijan Transport 7 October 17:02
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey discuss further co-op on BTK railway Transport 7 October 17:00
Azerbaijan discloses number of employed members of martyr families, participants of second Karabakh war Society 7 October 16:51
Panel session devoted to Nizami Ganjavi held in Kazakhstan (PHOTO) Kazakhstan 7 October 16:39
ADB allocates loan to help Uzbekistan develop financial markets Business 7 October 16:15
Azerbaijan’s refinery throughput down by over 5% Oil&Gas 7 October 16:14
Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey sign joint protocol on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway Georgia 7 October 15:57
Gas prices in Europe renew skyrocketing spike past $1,200 Europe 7 October 15:52
Azerbaijan expands list of medical institutions with compulsory insurance services Society 7 October 15:51
World food prices hit 10-year peak - FAO US 7 October 15:50
Iran and Georgia trade down Business 7 October 15:50
Important changes taking place in minds of Azerbaijani youth amid achievements in political, socio-economic spheres – Farid Gayibov Society 7 October 15:45
Turkmenistan records growth in milk production in Lebap region Turkmenistan 7 October 15:35
UK scraps action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds Europe 7 October 15:34
Google Chrome - most popular browser in Azerbaijan for September 2021 ICT 7 October 15:21
Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company's sale statistics at Iran's Energy Exchange for (March 21-April 20, 2021) Oil&Gas 7 October 15:20
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Pakistani counterpart Society 7 October 15:10
Facebook remains most popular social network in Azerbaijan ICT 7 October 15:09
European gas-fired power generation to go down amid expansion of renewables Oil&Gas 7 October 14:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 7 Society 7 October 14:56
Housing purchase prices increase in Kazakhstan Business 7 October 14:46
LNG contracts’ expiry to accelerate diversification of transactions Oil&Gas 7 October 14:44
Egypt seeking $2 billion in syndicated loan Arab World 7 October 14:36
Azerbaijani president signs decree to establish State Agency for Reserves Politics 7 October 14:35
President Ilham Aliyev awards group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served in Afghanistan Society 7 October 14:16
Russian KAMAZ discloses volume of vehicle exports to Azerbaijan Transport 7 October 14:11
LUKOIL Uzbekistan to buy filters via tender Tenders 7 October 14:11
Kazakhstan reports almost twofold boost in purchases of housing Business 7 October 13:55
Georgia increases re-exports of vehicles Georgia 7 October 13:55
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 7 Uzbekistan 7 October 13:48
Bank of Georgia finances local wine enterprise Georgia 7 October 13:48
Turkmenistan launches automated garlic sowing Turkmenistan 7 October 13:44
Georgia, OSCE/ODIHR discuss municipal elections Georgia 7 October 13:37
Uzbek President to visit Russia in November Business 7 October 13:30
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports up Transport 7 October 13:30
IRENEX discloses data on sales of Iran’s Shiraz Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 7 October 13:25
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to pay visit to Turkey Politics 7 October 13:21
Iran’s Tehran Oil Refining Company shares data on sales at energy exchange Oil&Gas 7 October 13:19
Nizami Ganjavi International Center, WHO establishing Working Group on COVID-19 (PHOTO) Society 7 October 13:17
Russian KAMAZ eyes creating new service center for Azerbaijan's Karabakh region Transport 7 October 13:17
Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 7 October 12:55
President Ilham Aliyev calls Russia's President Vladimir Putin Politics 7 October 12:24
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces risk of complications for those over 60 - Azerbaijan's TABIB Society 7 October 12:05
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 7 Uzbekistan 7 October 12:03
Turkmen state concern to engage ICT services for Goturdepe field via tender Tenders 7 October 12:02
Samsung remains most popular smartphone in Azerbaijan ICT 7 October 11:55
Turkmenistan to export polypropylene yarns to Turkey Turkmenistan 7 October 11:54
Uzbekneftegaz completes overhaul work on new well; receives gas flow Oil&Gas 7 October 11:49
Kazakh oil company opens tender for well flushing work Tenders 7 October 11:47
Shell discloses forecasts for oil product sales Oil&Gas 7 October 11:43
Renaissance Capital unveils forecast for Kazakhstan's, Russia's PMI Business 7 October 11:41
Turkmenistan’s State Concern to buy electrical products via tender Tenders 7 October 11:39
Microsoft Israel to double R&D workforce US 7 October 11:38
German industrial production slumps on supply chain disruption Europe 7 October 11:31
Azerbaijani MFA offers condolences to Pakistan on earthquake victims Politics 7 October 11:24
All news