U.S. manufacturing output declines in September

Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in September as motor vehicle output slumped amid an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Manufacturing output dropped 0.7% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. Data for August was revised down to show production falling 0.4% instead of rising 0.2% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production edging up 0.1%.