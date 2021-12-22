Biden calls on Americans to vaccinate to fight Omicron as Europe braces for 'storm'

Countries across Europe considered new curbs on movement on Tuesday while U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to all Americans to get vaccinated to fight the Omicron variant sweeping the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan, where a single cluster of COVID-19 cases at a military base has grown to at least 180.

"If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned," Biden said at the White House, where he unveiled plans to buy 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed for free to Americans who request them starting in January.

Striking a dire tone about the risks to the one in four American adults still unvaccinated, he said: "Your choice can be the difference between life and death." read more

Biden also activated some 1,000 military medical personnel to support hospitals already being overwhelmed. read more

Omicron now accounts for 73% of all new cases in the United States, up from less than 1% at the beginning of the month.