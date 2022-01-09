Shooter at large after killing 1, injuring 2 at club in U.S. Texas

US 9 January 2022 03:39 (UTC+04:00)
Shooter at large after killing 1, injuring 2 at club in U.S. Texas

A suspect is at large after shooting one person dead while leaving two others wounded on Saturday morning at an after-hours club in southwest Houston, the largest city of south central U.S. state of Texas, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting took place just before 8 a.m. local time, according to Houston police.

About 10 minutes before the shooting, a commotion happened inside the club and the DJ stopped the music, said a report from local news outlet ABC13. It was at that point that several people were removed from the club.

The suspect opened fire in the parking lot before fleeing, wounding a customer, a security guard and an employee at the club. Houston police later confirmed the customer died from his injuries.

Fueled by gun violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, cities across the United States are experiencing a rise in homicides and gun violence incidents.

In Houston, homicides rose 18 percent last year from 2020, according to local media reports.

