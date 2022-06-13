3 killed in suspected murder suicide in U.S. San Jose

A shooting, which preliminary investigation indicates may have been a murder-suicide, left three people dead in San Jose, the third-largest city in California, police said Sunday, Trend report citing Xinhua.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man fatally shot two people and then killed himself after a domestic dispute in a North San Jose parking lot at about 1 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), according to the San Jose Police Department.

The killings mark the 15th and 16th deaths investigated as homicides so far this year by the San Jose Police Department.