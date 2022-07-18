Four dead after two light planes collide in Las Vegas airport

Four people died after two planes collided mid-air in the Harry Reid International Airpot in Las Vegas, Associated Press reported citing emergency services, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to AP, four people were aboard two light aircraft, all of them died. Preliminary investigation suggests that a Piper PA-46 was landing when it collided with a Cessna 172. The piper fell near the airstrip, while the Cessna fell into a reservoir, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The victims’ identities and the cause of the incident have not been disclosed yet.