US to give Ukraine additional HIMARS - White House

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The administration of the President of the United States of America Joe Biden is preparing to provide Ukraine with additional HIMARS rocket artillery systems and ammunition for them, coordinator of the US National Security Council for strategic communications John Kirby said, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

He stressed that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance.

"Later this week, the (President Joe Biden) administration will announce the next arms and equipment package for Ukraine. This will be the sixteenth such disbursement in support of Ukraine since the President took office. The package will include more highly mobile modern HIMARS missile systems, which Ukrainians use very effectively," Kirby noted.

He also said that the new assistance package will provide Ukraine with shells and ammunition for multiple launch rocket systems.