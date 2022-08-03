White House says nothing changed about One China policy

U.S. National Security coordinator John Kirby said that the United States is clear about its One China policy and does not support “Taiwan independence” amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Trend reports citing TASS.

He said that the administration of US President Joe Biden has “been nothing but clear with the Chinese about where we stand on the issues and the One China policy and our support for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Amid Nancy’s visit, Kirby said that China conducted exercises over the weekend but the US will not be intimidated, as it has no interest in increasing tensions with China.

He said, “China appears to be positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days and, perhaps, over a long time horizon,” adding, “These potential steps include military provocation, such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan.”

“We will not take the bait or engage in sabre-rattling,” he continued. “At the same time, we will not be intimidated.”

“Nothing about this potential visit … would change the status quo and the world should reject any PRC effort to use it to do so,” Kirby added.