US Materials 11 March 2023 08:58 (UTC +04:00)
The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously on Friday to require Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information on the origins of COVID-19, increasing pressure on President Joe Biden's administration to allow its release, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The vote was 419 to 0 in favor. Since the Senate on March 1 passed the bill - by unanimous consent - it now goes to the White House for Biden to sign into law or veto.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his intentions.

