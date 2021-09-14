Azerbaijan working to organize activity of Karabakh Architecture and Urban Planning Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

Trend:

Work is underway in Azerbaijan to resolve issues related to the formation of the structure of the Karabakh Main Regional Department of Architecture and Urban Planning, its personnel base, and organization of activities, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture told Trend on Sept.14.

The regional department was established under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On issues of urban planning in the territories liberated from occupation [regarding the territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war]" dated August 12, 2021.

According to the ministry, the department will have structural divisions to resolve issues of urban planning and architecture in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, implement state urban planning control, and issue construction and operation permits.

The status of the main department is equal to the status of state bodies and services under the central bodies of executive power, and it’s a part of the state committee’s structure. In this regard, recruitment to the main department will be carried out on the basis of a competition to be organized by the State Examination Center in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Azerbaijan "On civil service".