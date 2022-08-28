TurkPA welcomes return of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) has released a statement on the return of the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus to Azerbaijan.

The statement reads: “The Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) welcomes the return of the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus to Azerbaijan as part of the ongoing process in consonance with the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of 9/10 November 2020.

Reiterating its commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of brotherly Azerbaijan, TurkPA expresses support to the efforts for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and believes that this development will contribute to achieving lasting peace, stability and sustainable development in the South Caucasus.”