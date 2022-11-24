EU supporting post-conflict rehabilitation measures in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The EU supports post-conflict rehabilitation measures [following the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said at a conference on ‘Cooperation for regional stability and development’ in Baku on November 24, Trend reports.

"We are focusing on post-conflict rehabilitation to open up new opportunities for civil society," Michalko noted.

The ambassador also noted that the EU is ready to support Azerbaijan in the reconstruction of the post-conflict territories.

"Conflicts in the region remain a fundamental problem, the solution of which requires efforts, along with international law. The process of peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the assistance of the EU, is aimed at achieving a sustainable settlement," he added.